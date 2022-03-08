'Big Brother is behind you': Russian teacher on Putin and the invasion

A Russian teacher who fled to Poland is shedding light on the misinformation campaigns and surveillance the Russian people face when it comes to this invasion.

The Russian Studies teacher said the Russian people are given a watered-down version of events on the news.

“If you hear from TV, if you hear from your parents, your teachers that this is not bad, then you still don’t have enough knowledge and you don’t have enough analytical skills to make your own opinion,” she told CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme.

Since leaving Russia, she said she has had to shut down her Instagram account for safety reasons and changed the phone number that’s linked to it.

“We always know that Big Brother is behind you and he is watching you,” she said.

