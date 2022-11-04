Big Brothers Big Sisters has relocated its Windsor office to better serve the city
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex has moved its headquarters in the city.
The organization is now located at historic Mackenzie Hall in Old Sandwich Town.
It is a move that helps serve the children and youth with easier access on a major road with transit service — It’s the first of five new locations to provide better service in the community.
"Right now we have 65 children and youth on our wait list. Boys in our program wait twice as long to be matched than girls do,” said Becky Parent, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor-Essex.
“I'm talking about our one-on-one traditional Big Brother Big Sister program," she added.
The aim of the organization is to provide positive mentoring partnerships for young boys and girls — building up their self-esteem, confidence and future aspirations.
The mentoring program requires only a one to three hour commitment per week and mentors are always welcome – especially for boys.
