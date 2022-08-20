Big Brothers Big Sisters invite community to paint job

Big Brothers Big Sisters Calgary invited the community over Saturday to help with a paint job.

The non-profit organization needed help after the panels covering their front doors were recently damaged by vandals in two separate events.

The panels were painted with bright rainbow colours to celebrate Pride and the inclusive Big Brothers Big Sisters community.

The painting project was designed to bring people together despite recent damage, said Ken Lima-Coelho, the President and CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Calgary.

"We thought it would be a perfect opportunity to piggyback off an event we were doing already to bring our families together to celebrate Pride," Ken Lima-Coelho said.

"Despite the challenges and hardships our agency has just gone through and our community might feel, it’s really important to celebrate by taking a negative and turning it into a positive.

That’s what mentoring is about, overcoming adversity and finding new energy in community."

The damage to the glass panels is expected to cost the organization up to $4,000 to repair.

No one was injured during either incident and there were no other damages or theft.