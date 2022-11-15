Big Brothers Big Sisters Moncton teams up with local businesses for a good cause

From tasty treats to fun activities, the 2022 Peeler Discount Card from Big Brothers Big Sisters Moncton offers over 30 coupons from local businesses.

“It really came about in 2021, when we came out of isolation and we really wanted to encourage people to rediscover their community," explained Joline Cyr, the associate director at Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"So we partnered with some amazing people to really get this up and going.”

With over 20 businesses donating to the Peeler Cards, there are a variety of coupons, including several buy-one-get-one-free options.

One local business participating is Guacamole.

“After the pandemic, I think it's nice to have the community come together and support local as much as we can because that money goes back into causes and charities that are close to us,” said co-owner Dominique Artte.

This is the second year Guacamole has participated and has a buy-one-get-one taco meal as well as a free chips and salsa with the purchase of a meal.

“I’ve been, personally, a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters for the last seven or eight years now, so it’s a cause that’s pretty close to me and close to the company,” she said.

Artte is a big sister herself, and she says she’s seen the impact the organization has in the community firsthand.

“It changed my life quite a bit as well, just to be able, you know, I have a busy life with the business and whatnot, so to be able to spend some time with a little sister. We just let loose, we have some fun, we spend some time in nature,” she said.

Officials say that all of the money raised from the Peeler Discount Cards will go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters programs.

“It costs about $1,200 a year to support a new match,” said Cyr. “So everything from screening, matching and that support that’s ongoing year-round.”

She adds that right now, there are around 90 youths on the waiting list.

“In 2022, we increased the number of youth served by 34 per cent, so I think that speaks to the need in our community that I think will continue to grow,” said Cyr.

“We served 34 per cent more youth, but yet our waiting list stays the same. So the need is there, the demand is there,” she said.

The $10 coupon book offers more than $400 in savings and the organization hopes this year’s campaign brings in over $10,000, pairing Bigs with Littles, and consumers with a good cause.