Big Brothers Big Sisters of Leeds and Grenville looking for dozens of volunteers

One of the most important relationships many children have is being connected with a Big Brother or Big Sister.

The pandemic saw a dip in the number of volunteers who sign up to mentor children, with one Brockville agency now putting out the call for new recruits.

"There is certainly a need," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Leeds and Grenville Executive Director Jane Fullarton.

"We feel more optimistic with things opening up and we think it's time to put that call out and to ask the public what time you might have to give a child," she said.

The agency matches up adult volunteers with children and youths for mentorship programs, and Fullarton says the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected volunteer recruitment.

"(It is) very difficult to start a match when you can't meet somebody," Fullarton said. "(You) see them for two months and then have to say, 'Well, I can't see you now until the lockdown is over,' which may last three or four months. It's been a difficult program to keep going."

There are approximately 60 children in the region looking for matches, with wait times ranging from a few months to a few years.

The biggest need, according to Fullarton, is finding volunteers in rural parts of Leeds and Grenville, in smaller towns and villages like Delta and Spencerville.

"You can do you volunteering where you live, at home," she said. "We can find a child for you that is in need of a mentor and you can have that relationship and not have to do a lot of driving, you don't have to come into Brockville of live close by our office."

Shannon Gottfried started out as a volunteer mentor in 2015, matching with a nine-year-old. Now, she works for the agency.

"She's been around for so long, she went to my wedding," Gottfried smiled. "It's just so rewarding. You don't have to be in Brockville to make this work. I live in Mallorytown and my little sister lives right beside me, so we make it work."

Volunteers can expect to connect with their match for two to four hours a week, engaging in activities and forming relationships over that time.

"Baking cookies, painting, very simple things," Gottfried said. "It's all about the conversations. Our relationship is totally different than it was at the beginning, but I've watched her grow and now our conversations are more focused on post-secondary, future goals, things like that."

"Having a Big Brother or a Big Sister provides that additional adult friendship that is so beneficial when a child is growing up," added Fullarton.

The agency is hoping that with more people possibly working from home, they will now have the time to help a child looking for a best friend.

"Summer is coming, things are starting to get a little bit back to normal, and we would love to see people who are on the fence to come in and chat with us," Gottfried said.

"I have been a Big Sister for so long now and there's no regrets. It's nothing but positivity, such a great time and it's so beneficial not only for the child but for the volunteer too," she added.

Fullarton says if the prospect of two to four hours a week is too much, they also provide other monthly mentorship programs like 'Bigs for a Day.'

"Big Brothers Big Sisters supports all of the children that are enrolled with us in our program by taking them on monthly bus trips, by doing activities here in the office," she said.

"(Some people) say, 'I can come out on an outing with you three or four times a year. I would love to do that.' We can take that kind of volunteering as well," she noted.

For first-time volunteers, Fullarton says Bigs for a Day is the perfect way to get their feet wet with the program. "Then, once they see what that's like, perhaps move in to being a Big Brother or Big Sister on a weekly basis with a child," she said.

"If you've got it in your heart to be a Big Brother or Big Sister please give us a call we could use it."

More information can be found on their website or by calling them directly at 613-345-0281.