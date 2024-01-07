Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sault Ste. Marie needs more mentors

January is Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big of Sisters Sault Ste. Marie is looking for potential mentors. The charity, which provides young people with an adult role model to spend time with and share experiences, says its waiting list has grown. There are more than 20 local children and youth in the city who are waiting to be matched with a mentor.

"We're seeing an increase of littles wanting to be matched with a big," said April McBride, the program’s manager.

"Unfortunately, we don't have the ‘bigs’ coming forward and volunteering. And so, we're having to have a long, lengthy waiting list."

Young people looking for mentors could be experiencing social isolation, bullying, parental separation or divorce, or a host of other scenarios. McBride said the agency has struggled with low volunteer numbers in the past, particularly males adding that any child that wants a mentor can have one and that those who want to serve as a mentor have to go through an application process.

"We schedule an interview where we get to know you and start to figure out who you might be a right match with," said McBride.

"We don't just match based on who's next in line, we want it to be a compatible match. We do require a clean criminal reference check, we check with three references. Then we do some training and orientation, and once we feel you're ready to be accepted on the program, and then we move forward with finding you the right match."

Samantha Taranto has been a mentor for the last six years, she told CTV News that the experience has been rewarding.

"I am a little sister in my family, so it's nice to actually have somebody that can look up to you and come to for advice and anything else that they may be having struggles with," she said.

"It's very satisfying to have that feeling that there is somebody out there that is looking up to you and wants to spend time with you."

More information on programming and the application process can be found on the charity’s website.