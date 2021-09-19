Big Brothers Big Sisters Saskaton lauches YXE Poutine Week

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon (BBBSS) launched a unique competition between 22 local restaurants.

On Sept. 18 BBBSS kicked off YXE Poutine Week where local restaurants are been tasked with creating a signature poutine dish inspired by their roots and selling their creations over this week, the organization said in a news release.

Four dollars from every poutine sold during YXE Poutine Week will go directly to BBBSS, the organization said.

"Something to fill your tummy, and something to feel good about," Brenley Kroeker, marketing and communication coordinator with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Saskatoon said.

"We’re still during a COVID time and lots of children are in isolation periods and that really affects mental health."

Kroeker said the money collected during poutine week will go towards a very worthy cause.

"Money that we collect for YXE Poutine Week goes to support our programming. Right now we have a list of 93 kids waiting to be matched and mentored,” Kroeker told CTV. "The money goes to help fund mentors and create long lasting relationships that really make a big difference."

The restaurant that sells the most poutine will be crowned Gravy Bowl Champion. Restaurants will also compete for votes to be named Poutine Choice Award. Those heading out to participate in YXE Poutine Week can share their experiences on social media using #PoutineChoice to cast a vote.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon is an organization focused on child and youth mentoring.