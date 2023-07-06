Big changes are coming to popular Toronto park. Businesses say they were left 'blindsided'

Etobicoke will soon lose its only batting cages, go-kart track and beach volleyball courts as part of what City Hall is calling the “Centennial Park Master Plan.”

The plan, last updated in 2021, is designed to “implement park improvements,” which will include additions like a large playground, new water play areas, a skate trail and a baseball hub, which will feature four baseball diamonds in a configuration ideal for tournaments.

According to residents and Councillor Stephen Holyday, these changes are overdue: the park is a huge asset for the City of Toronto, constituents agree, and it’s time to invest in it as a tourist destination and green space.

But existing businesses on the property – unique facilities like the go kart track and batting cages – will have to make way for these changes, and no plan has been made for where they will go next.

Ethan Mitchell, president of Diamond Beach, is one business owner who has been told they must vacate their present space by Nov. 30. Diamond Beach owns the batting cages and volleyball courts, which are both some of the last facilities of their kind in Toronto.

“I wasn’t consulted,” Mitchell told CP24 in an interview. “I’ve been here for a very long time – I know there was a community consultation for the people in the area, I’ve seen Councillor Holyday saying that, but we were not included.”

Mitchell said he feels “blindsided” by the decision. “Relocating would be really, really tough,” he said. “I have no idea what it would cost me to relocate – it’s really expensive. The batting cage machines are expensive. The concrete pad for the batting cage is expensive. I just don’t know if relocating is financially possible for us.”

Speaking not just as a business owner but as a baseball enthusiast as well, Mitchell spoke about the significant impact of removing Toronto’s only batting cage facilities – “there’s nothing else like us in the city,” he said. “There’s some indoor facilities, and there’s places you can go with a trainer or with your team. But there’s no real outdoor batting for a civilian to just say, ‘let’s go hit some balls.’ We have a lot of tourists come by on their way to the airport since this is something to do close by. People like baseball, and they come here and tell us that.”

In an interview with CP24, Holyday said that the community consultation prior to finalizing the Centennial Park Master Plan was “very extensive.” According to the City of Toronto, over 200 participants joined a virtual open house in May 2021 to learn more about the future of the park and ask questions.

“I’m quite proud of the plan that was developed for Centennial Park,” said Holyday, adding that the numbered company which holds the lease for Diamond Beach has been in its present location since the 1980s. “I can tell you personally, I have three kids,” he continued. “We’ve used the batting cages. We’ve been to the go karts. But we’re getting ready to execute the Centennial Park Master Plan, and that’s really exciting. We’re seeing this park continue to develop and change over time, and continue to be relevant to the community and its needs.

“In a growing city, changes take place,” he added. “We’re seeing the city invest in this park and create a space everybody can access. I know there’s people with mixed feelings in the community, but there is a positive outcome at the end of the day. Centennial Park will continue to be a great destination for people all across the city and the region.”

Nearly 3,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the city to alter its plans and find a way to preserve the batting cages and go-kart course.

However, the master plan for the revamp of the park was first tabled in 2021 and planning and design work is already well underway.

Carl Vella is an Etobicoke resident who says he was “shocked” by the proposed changes to Centennial Park.

“I wasn’t too pleased when I found out,” he said. “I’m truly shocked at the thought of getting rid of the batting cages and volleyball courts. And the go kart track – that’s a rare find in this city. To replace it with baseball diamonds doesn’t make sense. There are baseball diamonds all over the city.”

While Vella concedes it’s time for Centennial Park to receive “an upgrade,” he feels there may have been a better way of making those changes. “The park is huge,” he said. “It seems to go on forever. I don’t understand how they couldn’t draft a plan that still incorporates all the current businesses there and work around it. I just can’t fathom it.”