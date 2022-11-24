Big changes coming to London, Ont.'s COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Some big changes are coming to London, Ont.’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the coming weeks, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced on Thursday.

According to a press release from the MLHU, the Caradoc Community Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic will close permanently on Dec. 14, while the final day of operations for the vaccination clinic at Westmount Shopping Centre will be Dec. 30.

Despite the closures, “the Health Unit will continue to offer both primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the foreseeable future at its Western Fair COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic.”

Prior to its closure, the hours of operation at the mass vaccination clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges will also change effective next week.

Starting Nov. 28, the Caradoc Community Centre will be open Monday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The MLHU said doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will also remain available through local pharmacies.

“With COVID-19 continuing to circulate at the same time as other respiratory illnesses, the Health Unit is reminding the community that vaccination is the most effective way to stay healthy as we head toward the Holiday season,” the release reads.