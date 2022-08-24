iHeartRadio

Big Chute closed for hydraulic repairs

image.png

Some bad news for boaters looking use the Big Chute on the Trent-Severn.

Officials say the Big Chute Marine Railway has experienced a hydraulic pump failure resulting in a closure of the site.

A new pump has been ordered and preparations are underway for the installation.

The lock is temporarily closed until repairs can be made.

Officials expect an update on Thursday morning.

