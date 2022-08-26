iHeartRadio

Big Chute on Trent-Severn waterway reopens

Good news for boaters along the Trent-Severn.

The lock at Big Chute is back up and running.

The Big Chute Marine Railway experienced a hydraulic pump failure resulting in a closure on Monday.

A new pump has since been installed, and it opened at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Priority will be given to vessel traffic moving through and onward from the Big Chute.

