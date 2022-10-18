Big decision ahead for Cambridge voters

Two current members of Cambridge City Council are in the running to be the next mayor of the city.

Current Mayor Kathryn McGarry is seeking re-election and current councillor Jan Liggett has also put her name forward.

Cody Bothello and Randy Carter round out the mayoral ballot.

It has been a turbulent four years on council in Cambridge, and Liggett and McGarry often found themselves on opposite sides of contentious issues.

McGarry voted in favour of a consumption and treatment services (CTS) site at 150 Main Street. Liggett opposed.

Liggett opposed the massive warehouse development near the village of Blair. McGarry voted in favour.

Coun. Mike Mann, who is not seeking re-election, and voted in line with McGarry on these issues, says it’s likely these will both be important election issues for voters.

“I think depending on the candidate and if they were for a CTS or against a CTS, voters will vote depending on the candidate’s stance on the issue,” said Mann

Mann says the next council will likely be comprised of differing points of view on some major issues, and they will need to learn to work together.

“It’s really important to be collaborative, we all have our own different views on things, but I think we have to work together, we are public servants and the job is to serve the public and that means all members of the public.”

The last day to vote in the municipal election is Monday, Oct. 24.