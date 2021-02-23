A massive decline in technology stocks was dragging the broader market lower in early trading Tuesday, as investors remain increasingly focused on a big tick up in bond yields and what it means for the overall market. Details on B.C.'s mass vaccination plan coming next week When British Columbia’s long-term care and assisted care workers and residents have all been vaccinated, seniors 80 and older who live in the community are next in line. Raw sewage overflows on river skating trail in Wolseley A river skating trail in the Wolseley neighbourhood has been covered with raw sewage after a city drain pipe overflowed on Monday. Vancouver Coastal Health VP removed 'without cause' Vancouver Coastal Health says the conclusion of Karin Olson’s employment was without cause and was not related to the vaccine roll-out.