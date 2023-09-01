Big events coming to Stanley Park mean the potential for big-time traffic congestion, board warns

Large-scale events will draw crowds to Stanley Park this month, and visitors are being asked not to drive unless it's absolutely necessary.

A triathlon, a bike race and a multi-day comedy festival are on the schedule for September. The Vancouver Park Board says these events will prompt road and parking lot closures and create the potential for traffic jams at entrances and exits, in particular.

"In anticipation of this, we are asking visitors to consider leaving their vehicles at home, or parking outside of the park. Alternative modes of transportation, such as public transit, walking, biking and rolling will be the most efficient ways to get to and around the park during these special events," a statement from the board says, adding that reducing the total number of cars will help preserve access for people who have no other options.

The board has also provided a schedule of events and details of accompanying closures, hoping it will help people plan ahead.

The Vancouver Triathlon is set for Monday, Sept. 4 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. All roads in the park will be closed, but the seawall will remain open.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the GranFondo will trigger a number closures between 4 and 8:30 a.m. The following day, the Battle of Britain Memorial Ceremony will close Rose Garden Lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is scheduled to run between Sept. 11 and Sept. 19 and parking closures will vary depending on the day and time.

Once in the park, people are being reminded that some trail closures are in effect so crews can remove trees that are dead or damaged due to a looper moth infestation.