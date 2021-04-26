Big game draw to open in Sask. on May 1

Saskatchewan’s big game draw will open on May 1, and hunters will have until 11:59 p.m. on May 25 to submit applications.

The province said applicants should be prepared to follow all public health orders, given the fluid situation presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local hunters can find information online for the season and quotas for species, and advance notice of any changes ahead of the fall season.

“Apply early and use the online residency verification tool to avoid complications. Draws for several species receive a high number of applications compared to the number of licences available,” the province said in a news release. “In these cases, the odds of being drawn will be low, even for applications in the top priority pool.”

Those concerned about circumstances around COVID-19 impacting the hunting season can submit a 'Zone 99' application. Which allows applicants maintain their pool status without being drawn for a licence.

Results from the draw will be available through Saskatchewan Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) accounts in mid-June.