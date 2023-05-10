'Big healthy looking beaver' stalls traffic on Vancouver Island highway

Something of a Canadian traffic jam stalled traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Mill Bay on Sunday.

Commuter Chris Vogl says he was driving near the intersection of Mill Bay Road and Highway 1 when he came across what he thought was a car crash.

"It was about 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning," he said Wednesday. "Traffic was already stopped when I came there."

"I thought it was an accident as that turn has been bad in the past," Vogl said.

Instead, he found the traffic delay was because a "big healthy looking beaver" was on the road, and that the critter "didn't seem too fussed" about the situation.

Vogl says there were about six cars stopped on Mill Bay Road and another 20 on the highway waiting for the beaver to leave the roadway.

"It was a cool moment," he said. "Everyone was so good and nice and patient."

Eventually, he says a man on a motorcycle managed to shoo the beaver off the road.

"Mister beaver was in no hurry, even as [the] motorbike revved beside him," said Vogl. "He just casually waddled on."

All in all, he says the traffic holdup didn't last particularly long. It took around five minutes from his arrival before the beaver left, though he suspects traffic had been stopped for a few minutes before he got there.

Vogl says there's a "good creek and some forest" near the intersection, and he suspects that's where the beaver came from.