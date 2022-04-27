Big home playoff games for Rangers and Storm
The Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm were both at home Tuesday night playing important playoff games.
The underdog Rangers needed a big night to tie their series with the London Knights at two apiece, and by midway through the third period, a Mitchell Martin score put them up 3-1.
As fans went wild in the Aud, London made it interesting when they scored in the final two minutes.
"It just rocked," said fan Caeden Anderson. "The Aud was shaking with excitement, really good fan support."
The Rangers managed to hold on, win the game 3-2, tie the best of seven series at 2-2, and ensure there'd be a game six back home next Tuesday in Kitchener.
"Well we know we're coming back here," said fan Mike Wilkinson. "I think it's going seven, I've got a feeling, so we'll see."
Game five will be played on Sunday in London.
Over at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, the Storm put up plenty of goals in game three of their series against the Soo Greyhounds to secure the 6-3 win.
They're now trailing the Greyhounds 2-1 in the series with game four set for Thursday night in Guelph.
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.
-
Northern MPP wants Ontario government to apologize to minersSudbury MPP Jamie West will bring forward a motion on Thursday calling for an official apology from the Government of Ontario to the 25,000 miners who were forced to breathe in harmful aluminum dust between 1943 and 1980.
-
Workers at Victoria's Our Place Society join unionWorkers at a Greater Victoria non-profit organization that provides supportive housing and other services for those experiencing poverty and homelessness have unionized.
-
City of Victoria sees rising demand for parking spacesBy 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sign at the City of Victoria's Centennial Parkade says the lot is full, and it's the same situation over at the Johnson Street parkade too. The city says its parkades are seeing a rise in activity as tourists return and locals drop personal pandemic precautions.
-
Innisfail RCMP issue resolvedThe RCMP issued a warning Wednesday night for the residents of one Innisfail neighbourhood.
-
Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city saysThe City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.
-
This technology could lead to new treatments and cures for severe childhood illnessesScientists at BC Children’s Hospital are overjoyed about a potentially game-changing stem cell research technology that’s the first of its kind anywhere in the world.
-
'Could be us': Nick Nurse believes Raptors are capable of historic comebackThe morning after the Toronto Raptors' heartbreaking overtime loss to Philadelphia that dumped them into a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series hole, coach Nick Nurse had a simple message for his team.