'Big impact on homeowners': Winnipeggers could soon be paying more for water and sewer

Winnipeg homeowners could soon be soaked for more money after a new report at city hall recommended water and sewer rate hikes.

The report said the extra money would be needed for projects like sewage upgrades and the new smart water meters coming for all homes.

"It will be a big impact on homeowners," said Leo Hamilton, a Winnipeg homeowner who noted people can't run away from the daily expenses.

The report is recommending a four-year rate increase. An average family of four would have to pay $48 more in 2024, $84 more in 2025, $72 in 2026 and $76 in 2027 – equalling a hike of $280 over the four years.

"Reasonable," said Coun. Brian Mayes. "I think in line with what we've done in other years. I mean we are doing a water meter program that's going to cost $135 million. We're doing our usual $20 million a year on sewer mains and water mains."

However, the social planning council said raising rates can take a toll on low income earners.

"They're higher than the rate of inflation, so it is a significant increase that will impact Winnipeggers who are struggling to pay their bills," said Josh Brandon with the Social Planning Council.

The report also highlighted these rates might not be the final numbers. Without help from other levels of government to complete the $2 billion worth of upgrades for the North End Sewage Treatment Plant and to speed up a plan to reduce the amount of sewage overflow into our rivers, the hike could be even higher.

"There's no guarantee there will be a huge increase. Certainly, we've got to find a way to fund these $2 billion projects to get going on them," said Mayes.

Hamilton hopes homeowners won't have to foot the entire bill.

"I think the province and the federal (government) should chip in also and they could look at offsetting the costs for the local people," said Hamilton.

The water and waste committee will vote on the increases next week, but city council will have the final say on the matter.