'Big Island Treasures' auction aims to raise $10K for youth mentorship programs

A special auction kicked off Friday to support the mentoring of young people in Greater Victoria.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria is hoping to raise $10,000 for its mentorship programs with its "Big Island Treasures" online auction.

Hundreds of donated items - everything from furniture to works of art, vintage toys to round-trip airfare - are being offered up for the highest bidder.

Money raised will support the more than 430 children and teens currently enrolled in mentorship programs through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria.

"Unfortunately, the need is pretty great," said Andrew Reed, the organization's operations manager.

"It's only gotten bigger since the pandemic and the restrictions," Reed added. "Right now, we have over 130 kids on our waiting list that are just waiting to be matched with a mentor."

He said the organization's long-term plan is to grow to 1,000 mentorship matches.

"From what we can see, it looks like we'll need to grow as soon as we can," Reed said.

Those interested in helping Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria achieve that growth can check out the available items and place a bid on the organization's website. The auction runs until Nov. 12.