Big London, Ont. institutions reveal up-to-date vaccination numbers

The London Police Service, Western University and London Health Sciences Centre are all updating staff vaccination rates.

With the Oct. 15 deadline now passed, the London Police Service (LPS) is updating the results of its vaccination disclosure procedure.

As of Tuesday morning, 90 per cent of active duty employees of LPS have provided proof of full vaccination, according to a release.

Of the remaining employees who have not provided proof, a number are reportedly in the process of becoming fully vaccinated and others have submitted requests for accommodation.

LPS says it will continue to work with unvaccinated members on a case-by-case basis.

Those who fail to provide proof of vaccination, or who are not subject to an approved accommodation, will be subject to mandatory participation in COVID-19 educational session and may be subject to additional measures, such as reassignment, removal of active duties, unpaid leave of absence and/or disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Western University

At Western University, more than 98 per cent of the campus community has submitted vaccination status with about 99 per cent of those respondents being full vaccinated.

Under the school’s policies and procedures, students and employees were required to upload proof of vaccination by Sept. 7. Those granted accommodations are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

London Health Sciences Centre

At London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), nearly 97 per cent of staff and over 99 per cent of physicians and residents have submitted proof of being fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The mandatory vaccine policy comes into effect at LHSC on Friday, meaning staff and physicians have until then to prove their vaccination status.

According to Executive Vice President Carol Young-Ritchie, no disciplinary action has been taken in advance. She said on Monday during the Middlesex-London Health Unit briefing that officials will proactively communicate any results and information and details after such time.

Up to this point, the hospital has refused to discuss what will happen with staff who remain unvaccinated after the Oct. 22 deadline.

Currently in Middlesex-London, 88.3 per cent of the eligible population age 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.1 percent are fully vaccinated.