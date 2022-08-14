Big lottery win for a Timmins father

Pierre Beaucage of Timmins has won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $333,333.40 playing LOTTO MAX on the March 29, Ontario Lottery and Gaming says.

Beaucage also won $2 on his ENCORE play bringing his tickets total winnings to $333,335.40.

The 43-year-old is a father of four boys.

He said his secretary checked the ticket for him.

“I was in a meeting and she texted me to tell me I was a winner,” Beaucage shared with OLG while at the prize centre in Toronto.

“I didn’t know what to do!”

He plans to invest the winnings for his children’s future and to put them towards their education.

“She didn’t believe me at first,” said Beaucage recounting what happened when he told his wife.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Sheppard Avenue in Toronto.

LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.