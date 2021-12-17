Big misunderstanding leads to police presence at Espanola High

Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person was taken into custody Friday morning after officers were called out to what was believed to be a threat to students at Espanola High School.

Officers were originally called out to the school on Spruce Avenue after being contacted by the school’s principal, police said.

“Comments were made Thursday afternoon by students and overheard by parents, who then expressed concern to the principal,” said Constable Phil Young of the East Algoma detachment of the OPP.

“Police responded accordingly to what was interpreted as a threat to harm students.”

Young said the situation was resolved, and there was no threat to public safety.

“A student was initially taken into custody and was later released unconditionally,” said Young.

The high school and A.B. Ellis public school were locked down for a half-hour between 9 and 10 a.m.