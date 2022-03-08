Big names coming to perform at Sudbury arena

Controversial American rapper DaBaby and award-winning Canadian comedian Russell Peters are both coming to Sudbury Community Arena in the next few months.

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, Greater Sudbury is scheduling some big names to come to perform in the Nickel City.

May 20, the Friday of the Victoria Day long weekend, DaBaby is performing in Sudbury. Tickets range from $132.54 to $201.50.

Last summer, the artist was cancelled from several music festivals, including Lollapalooza, following some homophobic comments he made at a Miami-area music festival.

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW

He has apologized for his remarks.

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies ����



But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.

On July 9, Russell Peters is bringing his world tour Act Your Age to the Nickel City.

"After building his new act in clubs across the United States over the past year, Russell is back with his hilarious take on cancel culture, aging and the current state of the world," his website said about the show.

Peters got his start doing stand-up in Toronto, his promoter said in a news release, and spent 15 years working at comedy clubs across Canada and in the U.K. He was the first comedian to sell-out Toronto's Air Canada Centre in 2007.

He has received Gemini, Peabody, Emmy and Canadian Screen Awards and was the first comedian to have a comedy special on Netflix, the city said on its website.

Peters took some heat for some off-script remarks made about women when he was hosting the Juno Awards in 2017.

Presale tickets go on sale Mar. 9 at 10 a.m. and all others Mar. 11 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $64.75.