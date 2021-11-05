Big Nickel Hockey Tournament underway in Sudbury

The 41st annual Big Nickel Hockey Tournament is taking place at five arenas across Greater Sudbury.

A total of 50 teams from across the province are taking part.

Organizers said the tournament takes months to prepare, and it wouldn’t be possible without the 70 volunteers.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at all times during the tournament.

Games will be taking place throughout the weekend and the tournament will wrap up on Nov. 7.