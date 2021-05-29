Two taken to hospital after collision on Big Nickel Mine Road Saturday night
Two people were taking to Health Sciences North following a one vehicle rollover Saturday night.
Sudbury Police confirmed that both individuals are in stable condition, however, the driver is believed to have serious injuries.
The crash happened on Big Nickel Mine Road between Lorne Street and Elm Street. As a result the road was closed between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
This incident is being investigated by the Traffic Management Unit.