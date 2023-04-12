Big Nickel Road reopens after crash caused by impaired driver, Sudbury police say

Police were called to on the scene of a collision on Big Nickel Road near the Elm Street ramps before 1:30 p.m., the Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a tweet.

Big Nickel Road was closed in both directions until about 8:15 p.m.

“One person has been transported to hospital,” said Kaitlyn Dunn, a Sudbury police spokesperson, in an email to CTV News shortly after the tweet.

A 74-year-old woman sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Health Sciences North (HSN) by paramedics, police said in a subsequent tweet.

“37-year-old man has been taken into custody for impaired driving & suspended driving,” said police.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services along with paramedics are also on the scene.

The Traffic Management Unit is investigating the collision.

Access to Big Nickel Road from MR35 is closed at the on ramp along with access from the Lasalle Extension and Elm Street was closed for several hours.

Police said several motorists were not respecting the road closure.

“Do not bypass officers in order to access Big Nickel Road. Officers are there for a reason – an ongoing investigation involving an impaired driver. You're prolonging the closure & driving through a crime scene,” said police, in an updated tweet.

