Big opening night at Stratford Festival for Colm Feore's Richard III
Saturday marked a big night for the Stratford Festival.
Richard III starring Colm Feore had its opening performance at the new Tom Patterson Theatre.
Construction for the $72 million building wrapped up in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the first show at the new location wasn't able to be held until a few weeks ago.
Saturday's performance marks the first showing of Richard II for the 2022 season.
Audience members were treated to a special light show using drones over the Avon River after the play.
