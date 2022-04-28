Big plans underway for Sandpoint Beach and the city wants your input

The City of Windsor is looking for feedback on proposed upgrades and relocation of Sandpoint Beach.

The city is carrying out a study of Sandpoint Beach Park to establish a master plan for the park, including modifications to the existing shoreline, improved public safety, and upgrades for amenities.

“Residents will be impressed by what’s on the table for our city-operated beach park,” says mayor Drew Dilkens. “Sandpoint is a unique offering for families and water-sport enthusiasts alike. The proposed design reflects that excitement, with safety and accessibility as top concerns.”

The study is underway, and preliminary site design layouts have been developed for review and public feedback.

Public Information Centres (PICs) will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Times: 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Riverside Sportsmen Club, 10835 Riverside Dr. E.

These two public meetings will be drop-in style open houses featuring graphics and info boards. City staff will be available to take comments on the design as well as answer questions about the project. Info boards will also be posted to a PIC website after the meetings to provide the opportunity for residents to review them and submit comments for an additional two weeks.

At the meetings and online, residents can look forward to learning more about the proposed beach relocation, fishing point, and splash pad, as well as upgrades to the kayak launch, playground, and more.

The study area includes Sandpoint Beach, Ganatchio Park, and Stop 26 Park, which together are commonly referred to as Sandpoint Beach Park.

In the wake of a tragic drowning in May 2021, city council adopted a motion to immediately use nearly $230,000 that had been earmarked for an assessment of the area scheduled to take place in 2024. This resulted in the important project moving forward two years early.

The Sandpoint Beach Park project is included in the city’s capital plan, which sets out $1.6 billion in spending over the next decade and commits $170 million in 2022.