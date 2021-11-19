'Big response this year': Christmas trees, artificial and real, are flying off the shelves

One Winnipeg Christmas tree retailer is seeing his business boom as Winnipeggers are trying to snap up trees before the holidays.

Jordan Hiebert, the co-owner of Lacoste Garden Centre, said people aren't panic buying yet, but there is a big demand for trees.

"Last year was similar, if people remember, most people were sold out early in December," said Hiebert. "We were sold out by the sixth of December last year, and we're expecting to be sold out even earlier this year."

Hiebert said there are fewer trees for Canadians as many U.S. markets have been buying from Canadian farms.

"I would say, on average, 60 per cent of inventory that would come to Canada is available to us."

However, it's not just real trees that are being scooped up; artificial trees are flying off the shelves as well.

"Big response this year too. Even earlier, of course, because we could have them earlier. We've been selling them pretty strong from October, before Halloween, we were selling quite a bit and it's just been increasing and increasing."

If people are looking to buy a real tree, Hiebert has some advice for those people.

"If you're buying a tree this early, you obviously don't want to put in water in your house just yet. It could be a little dry at Christmas," said Hiebert. "Keep it outside, you could wrap it in a plastic tarp or even a blanket to keep it safe from the wind drying it out … out of the wind, out of the sun."

Once you are ready to bring the tree in, Hiebert said people should give it a fresh cut on the bottom with about an inch coming off.

He added his business still has many trees available, but did note prices have gone up compared to last year because of the American markets buying up a good number of trees.