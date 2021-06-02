Big River RCMP looking for information on rollover that left woman with 'serious injuries'

RCMP is seeking information about a single-vehicle rollover in Big River First Nation that left one woman with serious injuries.

According to a news release, officers responded to the rollover at about 10:07 p.m. on May 15.

They found a vehicle that had rolled over into the treeline and an injured woman nearby.

She was transported by air ambulance to hospital. RCMP don’t have an update on her condition.

“Initial investigation indicates that the female was a passenger in the vehicle and that the male driver fled the scene with the assistance of another individual operating an ATV,” reads the release.

“Officers would like to identify and speak with this individual.”

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.