Big Rock Brewery chief financial officer resigning effective Feb. 11
Staff
The Canadian Press
Big Rock Brewery Inc. says its chief financial officer is resigning, effective Feb. 11.
The Calgary-based brewer says Don Sewell is stepping down from his position to take a new job in a different industry.
Big Rock CEO Wayne Arsenault thanked Sewell for his contributions to the business.
Bill Hahn, Big Rock's director of finance, will take over as interim CFO.
The company says it will begin a search for a permanent CFO to help support and accelerate its growth plans.
Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.
