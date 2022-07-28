Big score for Barrie’s Food Bank
He shoots, he scores a major win for the Barrie Food Bank.
Six bins of food were collected at the 7th annual Mind to Muscle charity hockey game at Barrie’s Allandale Recreation Centre Wednesday night.
Collectively, Mind to Muscle, the Barrie Colts Ontario Hockey League club and Purolator teamed up to stuff those empty bins with non-perishable food items and gratefully accepted the same payment from the audience for their exhibition game.
“Our prime goal is to assist the Barrie Food Bank, and help restock their shelves,” said Rick Schaly of Trainers Choice in Barrie.
The Barrie Food Bank is a charity and relies on donations of food and money, said Michelle Runge, the food bank’s community relations manager.
“It’s much needed in our community. Our numbers are climbing daily,” Runge said.
Sharon Palmer, executive director of the food bank agreed, saying the food bank usage is up over 50% more than it was last year.
“(We have) over 2,900 individuals counting on us for food support each month,” said Palmer.
