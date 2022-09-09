Big shoes to fill for King Charles III as Calgarians reflect on Queen's passing

Calgarians saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II are reflecting on the great reign of the longest serving British monarch in history, but now questioning what the future holds for her son Charles.

"She was an integral part of our life growing up," said Mel McCartney who moved to Calgary from Hertfordshire, England 21 years ago. "We have so many fond memories. It’s an outpouring of love and support through this devastating loss."

McCartney founded a group of expats called 'Brits in Calgary' about a decade ago and says the group of more than 1,000 thousand members is still coming to terms with a new King and this transition of power.

"I think the thoughts are mixed, but at the end of the day, this is the process and I think we have to trust in the process."

"Charles has been primed for this his whole life so I think we give it a chance and see where he takes it and what he does with it, but you know, this is the way they do it."

In his first public address, King Charles III said he felt "profound sorrow" over the death of the Queen and vowed to continue his mother's "lifelong service."

The nine-minute tribute was recorded and streamed Friday at St. Paul's Cathedral in London where 2,000 people, including U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and other political figures, attended the memorial service.

"In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example," the King said.

"And to my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years."

Charles added that the Queen will be laid to rest in a little over a week's time and senior legislators on Saturday will take an oath to King Charles III as the new monarch.

"LIKELY LESS ATTACHMENT TO THE MONARCHY": HISTORIAN

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, her son Charles immediately became King, which some historians believe will be a very difficult transition for Canadians to get used to.

"It does seem like there's likely less attachment to the monarchy because the Queen has been so ingrained in the way the system works in Canada constitutionally," said Calgary historian Harry Sanders.

"This leaps out to me in history, it will be a big change to hear things like 'God Save the King' and the Court of Queen's Bench in Alberta has already changed its title to King's Bench."

Sanders went on to discuss the mixed opinions that may come from Canadians as Charles takes the crown and works to earn people's devotion and trust just as his mother did.

"Of course, there's also the whole decolonial thrust in society now that it's inescapable," he said.

"I mean, it can't be separated from the crown so I think it'll be a mixed reception, but honestly, I do think Canada will remain a constitutional monarchy for the foreseeable future."

WHAT HAPPENS TO CANADIAN MONEY?

The face of Queen Elizabeth II is known by Canadians for her portrait seen depicted on postage stamps, on the backs of Canadian coins, and of course the $20 bill.

CTV News reached out to the Royal Canadian Mint for comment on what possible next steps will be taken to change the image on Canada's currency, but it was not in a position to comment.

"The Government of Canada has exclusive jurisdiction over the design of Canadian coins," read a statement from Deneen Perrin, Royal Canadian Mint director of public affairs.

"As the mint’s role is limited to that of supplier to the Canadian government, manufacturing and distributing Canada's circulation coinage, we will abide by the decision and timetable of the Government of Canada on changing the obverse (heads) design of our coins. We are currently awaiting their direction.

"It is also helpful to note that the legal tender status of existing circulation coins will not change because Canada's monarch has changed. There is therefore no impact on circulation coins bearing Her Majesty's image.

"As there is no legal requirement to change existing circulation coins and the coinage needs of business and consumers will continue to be met without interruption."