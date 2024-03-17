Big turnout at Kitchener Model Train Show
Hundreds of model train enthusiasts flocked to Bingemans for St. Patrick’s Day.
The Kitchener Model Train Show rolled back into town on Sunday and featured nearly 200 vendors.
“I think it’s the kid in everybody,” said enthusiast Paul Timson. “People want something that they had as a kid. Nobody thought this stuff would last this long.”
In addition to trains, tracks and memorabilia, several displays were up and running for passersby to check out.
“We’ve been doing this for about 20 years,” said Gary Gray, a member of a southern Ontario model train group. “We all meet here, it takes about two hours to put them together, and then we run trains for the public.”
“It’s to generate interest. A lot of vendors are here trying to sell stuff, and people see the locomotives running with sound, and they think: ‘Hey, I want to buy that.’”
Gray added that events like Sunday’s show are becoming increasingly important to collectors and enthusiasts.
“With the decline in hobby shops, this type of event is far more important, because it’s where guys get their stuff,” said Gray. “There’s projects at home they’re trying to finish. They’ll come here looking for the components to complete those projects.”
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summerIn a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Orioles score eight runs in final three innings to top Jays 13-8 in pre-season playColton Cowser and Tyler Nevin both homered in the seventh inning to kick-start a late Baltimore run as the Orioles earned a 13-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in pre-season action.
-
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airportA Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.
-
Moose Jaw businesses on edge as Hoopla cancellation loomsAs the scheduled date of Saskatchewan's high school basketball provincials draws near, the uncertainty has led to unease in Moose Jaw's business community.
-
Woody’s Hoodies scoring for cancer researchLike many, Windsor Spitfires' defenceman Carson Woodall is no stranger to cancer.
-
Attendees say multiple phones stolen at busy Toronto Comicon conventionSome fans and vendors who attended Toronto Comicon are speaking out about a slew of alleged phone thefts which occurred at the convention this past weekend, saying more needs to be done to prevent theft at the event.
-
31-game suspension for B.C. junior hockey player who choked opposing goalieA B.C. junior hockey player who choked and seriously injured the opposing team's goalie during an on-ice brawl has been suspended for 31 games.
-
Majority of swimming classes taken up during leisure guide registrationWinnipeggers were busy registering for spring and summer activities Tuesday, as the city's leisure guide launched.
-
Windsor pub raises age limit to 21 on busy nights, stirring debate among studentsOne of Windsor's most popular pubs is raising the bar on the age of people allowed to enter their establishment during their busiest nights of the week — sparking mixed feelings among students about the ethics and legality of the restriction.