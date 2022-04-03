Big turnout in Kitchener for first in-person Ramadan celebration in two years
Hundreds came out to the Kitchener Masjid Saturday to celebrate Ramadan in-person for the first time in two years.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset before breaking their fast with family and friends at a meal known as Iftar in their homes or at a local mosque.
"There is also a social aspect to it where people gather together, and the last couple of years we haven't had that. It was taken away because of the lockdowns," said Mohamed Bendame, Iman of the Kitchener Masjid. "This year it is a blessing and people are happy to be back to the mosque, praying together, getting together."
About 600 people came throughout the evening for prayer, reflection, and community.
"It feels like a celebration, socializing and talking, it's amazing," said manager Mirsad Kaplani. "You can see the joy in their faces."
Last year, just 10 people were able to come to the mosque.
