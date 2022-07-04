Big week for Windsor International Airport as Flair Airlines launches new direct flights

Flair Airlines is getting ready to take off out of Windsor International Airport this week.

The new direct flights between Windsor and Montreal start Thursday. The first flight to Halifax is Friday. Two departures a week are scheduled for each city.

"It's a big week. Obviously we know there's been some struggles in the air sector but these are point to point flights where people are flying direct to Montreal, and flying direct to Halifax. It's a great week for sure and looking forward to it for sure,” airport CEO Mark Galvin tells AM800 News.

The company announced it would be offering flights out of Windsor in April stating it wanted to bring “a long-weekend culture to Canada.”

The decision means Flair is moving ahead plans for two weekly direct flights out of Windsor to Montreal, starting at $29 each way. The price for Halifax starts at $29 and $49 to return.

The Halifax route is scheduled to switch to Tucson, Az., sometime in December for the winter months.

Flair is clear for takeoff out of Windsor following a regulatory review. The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) launched an investigation into the airline’s corporate structure and ownership in April.

The agency concluded on June 1 that the company 'is Canadian’ and can keep its operating license.