Big White beats Whistler in magazine's ranking of Canada's top ski resorts

A ski resort in B.C.'s Interior is the best in the province and the second-best in Canada, according to readers of a major U.S. travel magazine.

Big White Ski Resort, located about 50 kilometres east of Kelowna, B.C., recently came second in Condé Nast Traveler's list of the top five ski resorts in Canada, part of the magazine's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards.

“As one of the few Canadian family-owned and -operated resorts in Canada, this award speaks volumes to the commitment our team has to providing a stellar resort experience,” said Peter Plimmer, Big White's president and CEO, in a news release.

"We’re very proud to be featured on this list, and very grateful to the readers who voted for us.”

Big White narrowly edged Whistler-Blackcomb, which took the number three spot on the list. Alberta's Lake Louise was voted number one, while Quebec resorts Mont-Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix took fourth and fifth, respectively.

According to Condé Nast, more than 800,000 people voted in the magazine's 34th annual readers' choice awards across a variety of categories.

While Whistler came in third in the ski area rankings, it dominated the magazine's list of Canada's best resorts, with four of the top 10.

Fairmont Chateau Whistler took first overall on that list, and was joined by fourth-ranked Nita Lake Lodge, fifth-ranked Pan-Pacific Whistler Mountainside and eighth-ranked Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler in the top 10.