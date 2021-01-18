Cases of COVID-19 connected to the Big White Mountain cluster continue to grow more than a month after two cases were first detected.

In its latest update on the cases, Interior Health said in a Jan. 15 news statement that the ski resort town’s cluster has now grown to 175 cases.

“Of the 175 known COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster, 110 reside on Big White Mountain,” it reads.

There are 32 people with known active cases, all of whom are in isolation, according to the health authority, and 143 people have recovered.

The two cases that led to the large cluster were first reported in mid-December.

On Dec. 15, the health authority began widespread testing of residents and the ski resort after “a few positive cases'' of COVID-19 were found. The cases were said to be linked to partying on the mountain and shared communal housing, according to the company’s senior vice-president. Some staff at the resort were fired in the following weeks.

“Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles,” reads the Jan. 15 statement.