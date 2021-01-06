More than two dozen additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Big White Ski Resort, where a community cluster is under close watch.

Interior Health gave an update Tuesday on the spread of the disease at the resort, saying 25 more people have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 136.

Of those, 88 reside on Big White Mountain. Twenty-seven cases are active and 109 people have recovered.

"The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White Mountain who follow public health guidance," the health authority said in its statement.

"In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering."

Everyone at the resort is reminded to avoid social gatherings and follow current public health orders.

Last Thursday, Kelowna RCMP reported on its increased patrols at the resort after the rise in cases.

"We have responded to a relatively low number of COVID-19 related calls for service," Cpl. Jess O'Donaghey said in a statement.

"On only a few occasions our front-line officers have engaged with some individuals participating in activities which were allegedly contrary to the public health restrictions. None of these situations required any enforcement action by police."

Interior Health will give another update on the cluster on Friday.