Bigger officially seeking re-election as mayor of Greater Sudbury

Current Mayor Brian Bigger officially registered as a mayoral candidate for the 2022 municipal election on Friday by filing his nomination papers.

“Today, I submitted my nomination papers for re-election,” Bigger said in a media release by his campaign manager, Bob Montgomery, on Friday.

“Dedicated and proud to have served two terms as your Mayor and CEO, and previously, as the first Auditor General. Pledging to continue moving our city forward in a positive way, with strong and experienced leadership.”

Bigger announced in September 2021 that he intended to run for mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury again in 2022 and continued to reaffirm his intentions. However, filing his nomination papers Friday has made it official.

“As autumn approaches, there will be much listening and discussion of future plans for our city. In the meantime, I remain dedicated to serving the people of Greater Sudbury in my official duties as your Mayor,” Bigger continued in the release.

There are now eight mayoral candidates on the ballot for the Oct. 24 election in Sudbury. The full list of candidates is Brian Bigger, Evelyn Dutrisac, Don Gravelle, Bob Johnston, Devin Labranche, Paul Lefebvre, Miranda Rocca-Circelli and Mila Wong.

More information on the registered candidates can found on the Greater Sudbury’s municipal website.

The deadline for candidates to submit their nomination paperwork, which must be filed in person at Tom Davies Square, is 2 p.m. on Aug. 19.