Biggest Dream Home ever up for grabs in 2022 Calgary Stampede Lotteries

Officials with the Calgary Stampede say the show home up for grabs in the 2022 Calgary Stampede Lotteries will be bigger than ever before.

The $1.3 million Rotary Dream Home, built by Homes by Avi, also comes with a prize package that includes a one-bedroom condo in Calgary's University District.

This year's Kinsmen Lottery, meanwhile, will have 132 prizes worth over $1 million, including a 2022 GMC Sierra AT4 truck and quad, a GMC Sierra AT4 truck and Montana High Country Fifth Wheel, a GMC Sierra AT4 truck and boat and a GMC Yukon Denali.

Proceeds from the Calgary Stampede Lotteries go to local charities, with more than $2.5 million raised last year.

"Each year, our volunteer lotteries committee works with our partners to try and bring bigger and better prizes to the Stampede Lotteries, all with the goal of raising more proceeds to give back to the community," said Stampede Lotteries Committee chair Bruce Williams.

"It has been fantastic to see all of the good we have been able to do in the local community together," said Kinsmen Club of Calgary chair Darryl Robinson.

"The Calgary Stampede Rotary Dream Home is our club’s biggest fundraiser every year, and allows us to support so many local charities," added Kevin MacLeod, chair of the Dream Home Lottery, Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park.

The final deadline to purchase CalgaryStampede Lotteries tickets is July 17.

To purchase tickets, or for more information about the lotteries, you can visit the Calgary Stampede Lotteries website.

Tickets for the Stampede Millions 50/50 are on sale now with a maximum prize value of $1.5 million.

The 2022 Calgary Stampede runs from July 8 to 17.