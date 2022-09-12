Biggest food donation day of the year coming soon in the Sault

The biggest donation day of the year is soon coming for St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials said Monday that it is sorely needed.

“Our food bank is seeing higher usage this year over last year's," said Sara McCleary, marketing manager for St. Vincent Place.

"We’ve seen about a 25-30 per cent increase month-over-month over the average for the last four years. And that’s only going to keep going up, so we absolutely can use more help from the community.”

Food Bank coordinator Fran Barker, who has been with St. Vincent Place since it opened, knows the need for support has never been higher.

“With the cost of living going up, we are seeing less and less donations come in," Barker said.

"It’s more difficult for us to give our clients a balance, because we pride ourselves on giving a balanced order.”

The Big Blue Food Drive takes place Oct. 1 at 10 am.

Last year, more than $58,000 was raised and officials said that at least the same amount is needed this year.

McCleary, who is in charge of the food drive, said all donations are welcome, but some non-perishable food items are in high demand.

“Peanut butter and jam, pork and beans, canned ravioli, and we’re also pushing for our lunches to learning program," she said.

"So that’d be granola bars, crackers, applesauce and fruit cups, and canned tuna.”

McCleary also wants to clear up any confusion for any potential donors.

The food drive previously went as the 'Big Blue Box Food Drive,' where people would fill their recycling bins with food to be donated.

The city moving away from blue bins for recycling has left many without those boxes. Now, people willing to donate can use any bag or box.

Barker is confident that despite the confusion, the food bank will get what it needs come Oct. 1.

“They have never failed us, in all the years we’ve been doing this," she said.

"This is our big drive, so we depend on this.”

St. Vincent Place requires up to 100 volunteers for the big day, from drivers picking up donations, to young people helping with offloading and moving the donations.