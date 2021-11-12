'Biggest increase we've ever had': Dairy prices going up again in 2022
Milk and dairy products are expected to cost more at the checkout in 2022.
This comes after the Canadian Dairy Commission recommended an 8.4 per cent increase in farm gate milk prices.
It is expected to be approved by the end of 2021 and come into effect Feb. 1, 2022.
The goal is to offset rising production costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Eby Manor Dairy Farm in Conestogo, the owner said feed, seed, fuel and fertilizer costs have gone up by up to 30 per cent.
“That’s the biggest increase we’ve ever had at a time,” said owner Jim Eby. “When our costs go up, if we can’t have an increase to compensate for that, we can't stay in business. We can’t remain viable.”
By the time the dairy products hit the shelves, consumers could see a difference.
“A four litre bag of milk will probably be up 50 or 60 cents so it’ll be noticeable that’s for sure,” said Carmine Caccioppoli, the Co-Owner of Vincenzos.
Both producers and retailers said they have no choice.
“It’s a necessary evil,” said Eby.
“This is a combination of a little bit of catch-up along with just the prices of getting product for A to B these days is really creating the pressure,” said Caccioppoli.
The Food Bank of Waterloo Region worries that the 34,000 people who used their services last year. won't be able to afford more rising food costs.
“They’re going to struggle more,” said Kim Wilhelm, VP of philanthropy and partnerships at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region. “Access to healthy food has always been an issue for those struggling in a vulnerable population and this increases only going to make it more difficult.”
The local food bank said there are steps you can take if you’re having a hard time keeping up with rising food costs.
- Plan Your Meals: Create a weekly menu. By planning your meals for the week, it allows you to cook meals around what is on sale, decrease the number of trips you make to the grocery store and help you enjoy more meals at home.
- Shop the Sales: Check out local grocery store flyers when planning your meals (like Reebeeor Flipp). By planning meals around what is on sale, it will help you maximize your grocery budget and get the best deals. Check the price matching policy at your local grocery store. If they allow it, bring along weekly flyers from other stores to save even more on the items you are purchasing. Stock up on non-perishable items when they are on sale rather than paying full price.
- Make a List: How many times have you gone to the grocery store and ended up coming home with things you didn’t originally go there for? Having a list of what you need before helps ensure you only buy what you need, and extra items don’t sneak into your grocery cart.
- Avoid Convenience Foods: While convenience food such as pre-cut fruit, frozen dinners and pre-made salads can save you time, they are often a lot more expensive. Instead, try some of the following: Buy fruit or vegetables whole and chop them yourself at home. Prep them at the beginning of the week and store them in a sealed container so they are ready to use when you need them. Join a cooking class at your local community center or even virtually to learn how to make simple meals from scratch.
- Try Out Different Brands: Next time you are at the grocery store, try reaching for a generic or No Name brand product. They are just as tasty and nutritious as name brand products, however, are often less expensive making them a simple way to reduce your grocery bill.