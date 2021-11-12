'Biggest increase we've ever had': Dairy prices going up again in 2022

Milk and dairy products are expected to cost more at the checkout in 2022.

This comes after the Canadian Dairy Commission recommended an 8.4 per cent increase in farm gate milk prices.

It is expected to be approved by the end of 2021 and come into effect Feb. 1, 2022.

The goal is to offset rising production costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Eby Manor Dairy Farm in Conestogo, the owner said feed, seed, fuel and fertilizer costs have gone up by up to 30 per cent.

“That’s the biggest increase we’ve ever had at a time,” said owner Jim Eby. “When our costs go up, if we can’t have an increase to compensate for that, we can't stay in business. We can’t remain viable.”

By the time the dairy products hit the shelves, consumers could see a difference.

“A four litre bag of milk will probably be up 50 or 60 cents so it’ll be noticeable that’s for sure,” said Carmine Caccioppoli, the Co-Owner of Vincenzos.

Both producers and retailers said they have no choice.

“It’s a necessary evil,” said Eby.

“This is a combination of a little bit of catch-up along with just the prices of getting product for A to B these days is really creating the pressure,” said Caccioppoli.

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region worries that the 34,000 people who used their services last year. won't be able to afford more rising food costs.

“They’re going to struggle more,” said Kim Wilhelm, VP of philanthropy and partnerships at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region. “Access to healthy food has always been an issue for those struggling in a vulnerable population and this increases only going to make it more difficult.”

The local food bank said there are steps you can take if you’re having a hard time keeping up with rising food costs.