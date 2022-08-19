Biggest parade in Atlantic Canada returns to Charlottetown

The biggest parade east of Montreal returned to Charlottetown on Friday, bringing out thousands of people, shutting down streets and closing businesses throughout the city.

A soggy start to the morning didn’t dampen spirits, with eager viewers claiming a spot as early as 8 a.m. -- two hours before the Gold Cup parade kicked off.

The event, which is marking its 60th anniversary, is a return to normal for many. The pandemic cancelled the parade in 2020, and a modified neighbourhood parade was held in 2021 with small crowds.

“The excitement that’s going on behind me now, balloons are going up, bands are practising, floats are getting ready, sound cars and getting set, so this is what we live for,” said parade organizer Derek Tweel. “We love this chaos and love how the whole city‘s going to shut down and all eyes are going to be on this parade.”

Many of the 60 plus floats, cars, and walking groups taking part have been in the parade for years, like mother-daughter duo Tammy Roach and Genevieve Roach.

“It’s so fun, and I obviously love being part of the community,” said Tammy. “I am so excited that we’re back to normal. It feels normal.”

There’s plenty of first time faces as well, and the newcomers seemed to enjoy the experience.

“It’s just something I wanted do since I was a little girl,” said Gold Cup ambassador Alexis Mundle. “So being here is kind of like a dream come true.”

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was little, like Alexis,” said Faith Gavin, another Gold Cup ambassador. “I’ve had horses race in the Gold Cup and Saucer. It’s just been my absolute dream.”

“A little nervous, but really excited,” said ambassador Isabella MacKay. “My family has been in harness racing for long as I can remember.”

For those participating, and those watching, excitement abounds for one of the island’s most important days.

People from all walks of life were out to see the parade on Friday, from newcomers who've only been on P.E.I. for a few months, to born and raised islanders -- a real cross section of people who call the province home.