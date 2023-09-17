'Biggest pop of colour': The new mural at Bord-Aire Community Centre

A St. James community centre has a new look after a local mural artist was commissioned to add a few splashes of colour to its walls.

A new colourful design graces the exterior of the Bord-Aire Community Centre, 471 Hampton Street.

Artist Rachel Lancaster said it took her three weeks to complete the work.

"It encompasses things like sports and entertainment," she said. "There's hockey, soccer, figure skating…there's candy and big balloons, and a little train car that goes around."

The community centre approached Lancaster to paint the mural. She said they were very open to her ideas. "They just kind of said 'we like what you do – here's a theme, go for it!'"

Lancaster has worked as a mural artist for 10 years, painting thousands of public buildings, private garages, and even room interiors in what she describes as a pop-art style.

"There's a lot going on in my murals, so you kind of have to get up close and personal and look at them," said Lancaster.

Unlike other mural artists, Lancaster doesn't plan out her designs or mock up what she wants it to look like beforehand. "I just like to get to the wall and start painting and whatever happens, happens," she said.

The two sides of the mural wrap around the community centre. Lancaster said murals add so much meaning to a building.

"Art in general just uplifts people…it brightens peoples day, it brings a whole elevation to a space," said Lancaster.

"This community centre before was this little white building that no one noticed, and now it’s the biggest pop of colour in the neighbourhood."