'Biggest waves I've ever seen': Angling company owner on Sault storm

Strong winds in Sault Ste. Marie caused power outages throughout the day Thursday and created waves out on Lake Superior, as high as 34 feet.

Winds reaching upwards of 90 km/h gave Sault area hydro workers and shippers out on Lake Superior a tough day.

A wind warning was issued by Environment Canada for Sault Ste. Marie and area, with strong winds expected throughout the day and into the night.

PUC Services noted several power outages in the city early Thursday morning, affecting areas such as the P-Patch, Crimson Ridge area and eastern parts of the city.

PUC Spokesperson Jairus Patterson said the largest of the outages had been cleared by noon, but crews were remaining mobilized in case any further issues arose throughout the day.

"We've had worse days, which is good," Patterson said.

"It's been a very busy day in the morning here. Thankfully, a lot of tips have come in on our myPUC app, but our crews are working as hard as possible and as safe as possible to get the power restored in the city."

Strong winds also forced freighters and ships to take shelter out on Lake Superior, with the Fisheries and Oceans Canada issuing a warning of waves reaching 22 metres in eastern parts of the lake.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also issued a warning, with winds causing waves as high as 34 feet out on open waters.

"These 34-footers out on Lake Superior, they're just a mere 8 feet smaller than the waves that we saw for hurricane Sandy -- which to my knowledge is the largest hurricane ever in the Atlantic," said Grant Sorensen, owner of American-based Superior Angling Company.

"It's comparable to the night the Fitzgerald went down. So these are some of the biggest waves I've ever seen in the forecast."

Sorensen warns of residual winds and waves over the weekend, for any fishers who may want to attempt going out.

Meanwhile, winds are expected to weaken overnight, according to Environment Canada.