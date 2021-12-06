Biggest winds and waves of season Monday night

Conservation authorities stretching along the Lake Huron shoreline are warning shoreline residents about big waves and winds through Monday night and into Tuesday.

They expect the biggest waves and winds early Monday evening and stretching through the night.

Waves could reach four metres, with peak wind gusts expected to hover between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour.

The Ausable Bayfield, Maitland Valley and Saugeen Valley Conservation Authorities are all warning shoreline residents to prepare for the potential of flooding in low-lying areas, and increased shoreline and bluff erosion.

While Lake Huron water levels have dropped from record highs earlier this year, they are still higher than the December average.

Officials are warning people to stay away from the top of bluff areas, as erosion at the toe or base of the bluff can cause a delayed reaction to possible bluff collapse at the top.