Bike camp at Tecumseh Arena teaches youth with disabilities to ride
This summer, some children with disabilities will learn how to ride a bicycle.
Eighty per cent of people with autism and ninety per cent of those with Down syndrome never learn to ride a bike.
Volunteers with organizations iCan Bike Windsor and Kind Minds are helping to change those odds with a bike camp this week at Tecumseh Arena.
The volunteers run or walk alongside riders, helping with their balance and confidence. About 100 people are helping 40 learners with disabilites.
Organizers are thankful for the response, as the program doesn't run that often - only every two years - and it was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Elliott is a director at Kind Minds. Elliott is impressed and appreciative with the volunteer turnout, but volunteers are always welcome.
"This camp is going on all week, so Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to about 5:30 p.m.,” said Elliott. “The volunteer aspect - if you're interested in supporting you can look us up online through ‘Kind Minds’ or send us an e-mail at kindminds20@gmail.com.”
