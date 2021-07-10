Bike Kingsville kicks off first community ride Saturday

Bike Kingsville hosted its first community ride of the summer Saturday.

The kick-off included a bike clinic, opening speeches from guest speakers and the community ride.

Speakers included mayor Nelson Santos, Bike Windsor-Essex executive director Lori Newton and Justin Lafonataine, the Kingsville resident who brought the program to Kingsville.

Community rides will continue every second Saturday starting at 10 a.m. from the Carnegie Arts and Visitor Centre.

The rides entail 30 km round trip along Kingsville’s designated CWATS trails. The rides aim to bring people together to explore the cycling opportunities in the area and promote the outdoors and physical activity.