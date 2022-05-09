Bike safety sessions planned for Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
CAN-Bike Training Sessions are being launched in Windsor-Essex as part of the Ontario Active School Travel Grant.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and the Windsor-Essex County Active School Travel Regional Committee are celebrating the Active School Travel initiatives that have been created for elementary schools across the region.
It’s part of the Ontario Active School Travel (OAST) grant fund received by partners in January of 2021.
WECHU is planning a media event on Tuesday, which corresponds to the launch of the school-based CAN-Bike training sessions for elementary school students.
The health unit says these sessions target bike safety education and are part of the OAST Fund project.
